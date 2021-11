Elon Musk hails desi talent: The Indians who lead 6 US tech giants | Watch | Oneindia News

After Indian origin Parag Agrawal took charge of Twitter, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison tweeted that six US tech giants are now run by Indian-origin CEOs.

Elon Musk hailed Indian talent.

Here is a quick look at the desi leaders of the 6 IT companies.

#IndianOriginCEOs #DesiCEOs #ParagAgrawalindians