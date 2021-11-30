We are ready for Omicron but no cases yet, says Health Minister in Parliament | Oneindia News
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the parliament today that while no cases of Omicron have been detected in India yet, the government is prepared to handle any situation.

