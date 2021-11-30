Tuesday 11/30 Insider Buying Report: EOG, EVRG

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, EOG Resources' Director, Michael T.

Kerr, made a $4.3M buy of EOG, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $86.00 a piece.

So far Kerr is in the green, up about 2.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $88.30.

EOG Resources is trading off about 0.7% on the day Tuesday.

And at Evergy, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director C.

John Wilder who purchased 21,045 shares at a cost of $65.19 each, for a trade totaling $1.37M.

Before this latest buy, Wilder purchased EVRG at 10 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $130.4M at an average of $51.34 per share.

Evergy is trading down about 0.7% on the day Tuesday.