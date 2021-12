Is it really that bad to marry my cousin? | Mona Chalabi

There are things we accept as obvious truths that aren't necessarily backed up by data.

A primary example: cousin marriage being taboo.

In this episode, data journalist Mona Chalabi looks at the numbers behind our family trees to reveal that cousin marriage is much more common and much less "ick" than you might think.

Want to hear more from Mona?

Check out her podcast Am I Normal?

With Mona Chalabi, from the TED Audio Collective.