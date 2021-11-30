India’s GDP grows by 8.4% in the second quarter of Financial Year 2021-22 | Oneindia News

India’s GDP grows by 8.4% in July-September; Adar Poonawalla said that children in India should be vaccinated with the Covovax coronavirus vaccine; A new study in the Lancet indicates that the Covishield vaccine against coronavirus remained effective during the Delta variant outbreak; CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the Karnataka government is not looking at any proposal for a statewide lockdown in the wake of the Omicron threat.

#GDP #India #Omicron India's GDP grows by 8.4%, Financial Year 2021-22, India’s economic growth, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla, Covovvax, Vaccination children, Covishield, Lancet study, Delta variant outbreak, Omicron alert, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka government.