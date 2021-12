Pittsburgh Steelers’ Joe Haden Shows Off His Sneaker Collection

Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Joe Haden has been camping out for Jordans since middle school.

Now he's got a pair that are 1 of 18 in the world.

From the most expensive to his favorite silhouette, check out Joe Haden's 2002 Jordan XVII's, Jordan XII Retro player exclusive, Nike MAG 'Back to the Future,' Jordan 1 Retro High Dior ​and many more.