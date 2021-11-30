Reservation Dogs' co-creator Sterlin Harjo hopes Indigenous kids make art

For Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo (Seminole/Muscogee (Creek)), looking forward might be more important than looking back.The co-creator of hit series Reservation Dogs and director of new documentary Love and Fury has zeroed in on modern Native life.In addition to redefining what Native representation means, .Harjo is also showing young Native filmmakers and artists that it can be done their way.What Harjo doesn’t want to encourage is for young artists to wait on permission —.to write, to film, to submit — although he admits that taking that risk can be frightening