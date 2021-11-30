2022 Mazda MX-30 EV walkaround

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV is an odd duck, with strange doors and only 100 miles of driving range on a charge.

It’s got a busy exterior and crowded but classy interior, decent cargo space, and plenty of quirks that can either come off as charming or confounding, depending on whom you ask.

It’s great to drive, though.

Just remember to plug it in at every opportunity.

Take a gander at the MX-30 with Autoblog Green Editor John Beltz Snyder in this brief walkaround.

Would you want this as a daily driver?