Cyber Monday Sales Drop For First Time in History

CNBC reports data from Adobe Analytics shows consumers in the United States spent $10.7 billion on Cyber Monday.

Overall, spending on Cyber Monday was down 1.4% compared to 2020.

Adobe has tracked trends in e-commerce spending since 2012.

This is the first year since research began that shows American consumers spent less on Cyber Monday than the year before.

Experts suggest consumers are becoming more prone to spreading their money out over time instead of spending it on major shopping holidays.

Data shows U.S. consumers spent $109.9 billion in online marketplaces during November.

For 22 of those days, consumer spending totaled over $3 billion.

Experts suggest these changes in consumer habits may be due to their concerns of ongoing issues with the global supply chain.

Retailers also offered fewer discounts in 2021.

For example, household appliances were discounted at a rate of about 8% in 2021.

In 2020, that rate was closer to 20%.

