‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and ‘The Witcher 3’ To Receive Next-Gen Updates in Early 2022

CD Projekt made the announcement during a quarterly earnings update on Nov.

29.

A 'Cyberpunk 2077' "major update for all platforms" will be instituted as PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will also be made available.

The next-gen update for 'The Witcher 3,' which is expected by June of 2022.

Will include visual upgrades and additions inspired by the Netflix series.

A 'Cyberpunk 2077' expansion is also underway.

In parallel, we carry on with the transformation of our studio, which is affecting more and more production teams, Adam Kiciński, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt, via message to investors.

Over 10 patches for 'Cyberpunk 2077' have been released since its buggy debut on Dec.

10 last year