Beyoncé Announces , 5th Adidas X Ivy Park Collection.

The campaign video for Queen Bey's new clothing collection was released on Nov.

30.

It's called "Halls of Ivy.".

Beyoncé's daughters, Rumi and Blue Ivy, appear in the video with matching outfits.

Other celebrities featured in the campaign include Ava and Deacon Phillippe.

James Harden, Natalia Bryant and Jalen Green.

Complex reports 89 different apparel styles will be made available in addition to four footwear designs and 11 accessory varieties.

The new items will drop on the Adidas website on Dec.

9.

A broader launch will take place on Dec.

10