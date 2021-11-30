A breakup anthem that remixes the alphabet is blowing up TikTok

A breakup anthem that remixes the alphabet is blowing up TikTok.A 17-year-old girl's breakup anthem has become a viral TikTok meme.GAYLE is a teenage singer-songwriter from Nashville and is currently signed with Atlantic Records.In August, she dropped the single "abcdefu" and while the song references the "Alphabet Song," the lyrics are very mature.“A-B-C-D-E, F-U/ And your mom and your sister and your job/ And your broke-a** car and that s*** you call art," GAYLE sings.TikTok is obsessed."This one's for every person who body-shamed me when I was a child," @lynninthecloset said ."To my real dad.

Nice to meet you.

Now you can F off," @laurenabbott56 wrote in a caption