Experts Say Rise of Omicron Variant Due to Vaccine Inequality

Experts Say Rise of Omicron , Due to Vaccine Inequality.

Experts Say Rise of Omicron , Due to Vaccine Inequality.

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches onward, vaccine advocates plead with the wealthy countries of the world to share their supply.

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches onward, vaccine advocates plead with the wealthy countries of the world to share their supply.

With global vaccine inequality being "worse than ever." Critics say wealthy nations need to do more.

Disparities in vaccination rates among communities around the world may lead to more mutant variants such as omicron.

Experts say more mutations could affect the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines.

Believed to have originated in southern Africa, the omicron strain of COVID-19 is said to have experienced a large number of mutations.

According to NBC News, the omicron strain “is exactly what experts have been warning about for months.".

We saw what happened with India, which gave rise to the delta variant.

And we said, 'Look, this is going to happen in Africa where there is uncontrolled transmission.

, Andrea Taylor, Asst.

Director Duke Global Health Innovation Center, via NBC News.

We saw what happened with India, which gave rise to the delta variant.

And we said, 'Look, this is going to happen in Africa where there is uncontrolled transmission.

, Andrea Taylor, Asst.

Director Duke Global Health Innovation Center, via NBC News.

Per the World Health Organization, low-income countries have received only .6% of all administered vaccine shots.

We will only prevent variants from emerging if we are able to protect all of the world’s population, not just the wealthy parts.

, Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO Gavi, Vaccine Alliance, via 'NBC News'.

According to the WHO, only one out of four healthcare employees in Africa are considered fully vaccinated.

No country can vaccinate its way out of the pandemic alone... , Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director World Health Organization.

No country can vaccinate its way out of the pandemic alone... , Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director World Health Organization.

We are all in this together.

, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director World Health Organization.

We are all in this together.

, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director World Health Organization