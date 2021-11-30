Adele Announces 2022 Las Vegas Residency ‘Weekends With Adele’ | THR News
Adele announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency, a 24-show run that will have her playing the Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace twice a weekend from Jan.

21 through April 16.