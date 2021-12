And Just Like That on HBO Max | Official Trailer

Here's the official trailer for the Sex and the City comedy series And Just Like That, created by Darren Star.

It stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Isaac Cole Powell.

And Just Like That Release Date: December 9, 2021 on HBO Max