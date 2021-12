Ed Sinclair says he wrote Landscapers role for Olivia Colman

Ed Sinclair says he wrote Landscapers role for his wife Olivia Colman!

At the new TV drama series' London premiere tonight, Ed told our reporter Jodie McCallum that he wrote the role of the real life Susan Edwards for his wife Olivia Colman.

The pair posed together on the carpet and Ed shared what it was like working with his wife.

Report by Mccallumj.

