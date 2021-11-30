Barbados Removes Queen Elizabeth II as Head of State and Declares Rihanna a National Hero | THR News

The billionaire singer-entrepreneur becomes only the second woman to be given the honor, and 11th person in total.
The billionaire singer-entrepreneur becomes only the second woman to be given the honor, and 11th person in total.
Rihanna was honored by her home country during a ceremony to mark the Barbados splitting from the UK to become a republic
Barbados, which is Rihanna's country of birth, removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state declared itself a republic on..
Rihanna just received a huge honor! The 33-year-old singer was honored as her home country’s 11th-ever National Hero during an..