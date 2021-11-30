3 Killed, 6 Injured in Michigan High School Shooting

3 Killed, 6 Injured , in Michigan High School Shooting.

NBC News reports that authorities in suburban Detroit said three students were killed and six others were injured on Nov.

30 at Oxford High School.

NBC News reports that authorities in suburban Detroit said three students were killed and six others were injured on Nov.

30 at Oxford High School.

One of the injured is reportedly a teacher.

A 15-year-old suspect is in custody, and a handgun was obtained.

A 15-year-old suspect is in custody, and a handgun was obtained.

Michael McCabe, Oakland County undersheriff, said the teenager was taken into custody within five minutes of the first 911 call dispatch had received.

He reportedly fired between 15 to 20 shots.

The suspect fired multiple shots, there are multiple victims. He did not give us any resistance when he was taken into custody, Michael McCabe, Oakland County undersheriff, via NBC News.

According to McCabe, the suspect "invoked his right to not speak.".

He’s not telling us anything at this point in time, Michael McCabe, Oakland County undersheriff, via NBC News.

The wounded are being treated for various injuries at nearby hospitals.

Evacuated students were taken to a nearby store to reunite with their families