FBI S04E08 Fire and Rain

FBI 4x08 "Fire and Rain" Season 4 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - The team attempts to extract key information from a vulnerable 9/11 widow, Hannah Thompson (Janel Moloney), who is shocked that her new “boyfriend” is the manipulative leader of a terrorist group planning an attack.

Also, Scola is reminded of his brother’s death on 9/11, and Tiffany worries about his emotional choices during the investigation, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, December 7th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.