The Flash S08E04 Armageddon, Part 4

The Flash 8x04 "Armageddon, Part 4" Season 8 Episode 4 Promo Trailer HD - BARRY FACES OFF WITH EOBARD THAWNE - Barry (Grant Gustin) is shocked when Eobard Thawne (guest star Tom Cavanagh) returns in the most unexpected way, and with a tie to a loved one.

Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) offers advice to Barry but there is a catch.

An epic battle begins with Reverse Flash pitted against The Flash, Team Flash, Batwoman (guest star Javicia Leslie), Sentinel (guest star Chyler Leigh) and Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau).

Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett (804).

Original airdate 12/7/2021.

