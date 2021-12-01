The new Porsche Taycan GTS Design in Crayon Grey

GTS stands for Gran Turismo Sport.

Ever since the creation of the Porsche 904 Carrera GTS in 1963, these three letters have held special significance for Porsche fans.

Now, there is a derivative with this legendary letter combination in every Porsche model series.

At the LA Auto Show (19 – 28 November 2021), the sports car manufacturer will present a new version of its electric sports car under the acronym GTS.

With a range of up to 504 km (based on WLTP figures), the new sports model is the first Taycan to break the 500 km mark.

The Taycan GTS is the dynamic all-rounder of the model range.

With up to 440 kW (598 PS) of overboost when using Launch Control, its power is impressive.

The chassis and optional rear-axle steering have also been specifically adapted to the GTS, while the exterior and interior have a distinctive look.

The third body style of the first all-electric Porsche model series will also make its debut at the LA Auto Show: the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo.

The newcomer shares its sporty silhouette and rearward-sloping roof line with the Taycan Cross Turismo.

Another feature they have in common is the functional design of the luggage compartment, which offers more than 1,200 litres of load capacity under the tailgate.

The Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo start from 131,834 and 132,786 euros (prices for Germany, including 19 per cent VAT and country-specific equipment).

Both model variants will roll out to dealers in the spring of 2022.

Further engine options for the Sport Turismo will follow.