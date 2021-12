Covid-19 Update India: 8,954 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours| Oneindia News

India reported 8,954 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

267 deaths were reported in the same period.

A total of 10,207 recovered from the deadly virus during this time.

