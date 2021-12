Govt says ‘no record’ of farmers' deaths due to protest, so no financial assistance | Oneindia News

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has informed Parliament that the government has ‘no record’ of the deaths of the farmers who camped out at Delhi borders protesting against the now repealed three farm laws, and hence no financial assistance would be provided to the families of the deceased farmers.

