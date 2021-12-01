The Giving Machine returns to Downtown Summerlin this Giving Tuesday

6:30... STARTS RIGHT NOW!NON PROFITS IN NEED AREHOPING.... THE COMMUNITY IS IN AGIVING SPIRIT.THEY’RE HOPING....E TH"GIVING MACHINE"EVENT.... CAN GIVE THEM.... AHUGE BOOST.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER...JOHN DOMOL IS IN DOWNTOWNSUMMERLIN... WHERE PEOPLE ARESHOWING WHAT IT MEANS... TBEOPOSITIVELY LAS VEGAS... ON THIS"GIVING TUESDAY"If there’s one thing I learnedtonight, it’s that the givingmachine has a donation for anybudget.From $5 all the way up to $300."In Las Vegas, we knowha tt thecommunity has a great spirit ofgiving.

So they rallied aroundand supported ourorganizations."Las Vegas is one of ten citiesin the country with a GivginMachine.

And the last time iswas here in 2019, it raised$823,000 for charities.

That’’about 41,000 donations."That represents a person or afamily or a group of friends whocame to the Giving Machine to dosomething that was for someoneelse.

And we love that.

It’seasy, it’s quick, the money goesto a good cause and people canreally get into the holidayspirit that way."This is how easy it is todonate.

Demonstration.This runs until January 2nd, butthe matching donations end at8pm.Reporting in Summerlin, Jo