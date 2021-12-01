Suspended TMC MPs to stage dharna till the end of Parliament's Winter Session | Oneindia News
Suspended Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri said that they would stage a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises from Wednesday.

