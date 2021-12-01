Daily Dividend Report: MRK,VGR,RY,MKC,MA

Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share of the company's common stock for the first quarter of 2022.

Payment will be made on Jan.

7, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec.

15, 2021.

Vector Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share.

The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on December 20, 2021 to holders of record as of December 10, 2021.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of twelve cents or eleven per cent, to $1.20 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2022, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2022.

The Board of Directors of McCormick today declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.34 to $0.37 per share on its common stocks, payable January 10, 2022 to shareholders of record December 31, 2021.

This marks the 36th consecutive year that the Company has increased its quarterly dividend.

At $0.37, the quarterly dividend is double the amount paid in 2014.

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 49 cents per share, an 11 percent increase over the previous dividend of 44 cents per share.

The cash dividend will be paid on February 9, 2022 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of January 7, 2022.

The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the company to repurchase up to $8 billion of its Class A common stock.

The new share repurchase program will become effective at the completion of the company's previously announced $6 billion program.

The company has approximately $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization.