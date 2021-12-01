Måneskin Reacts To Their Favorite Outfits | Style History

Måneskin's fashion influences touch on everything from Madonna and 'Mean Girls' to The Royal Family and Marilyn Manson.

Damiano, Victoria, Thomas, and Ethan review how their personal styles have undergone many stages of evolution since performing at the Bowery Ballroom for their first US gig.

From paying homage to David Bowie when they won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest to the inspiration for their "MAMMAMIA" music video, Måneskin reacts to their most iconic looks since their street performance days.