Restorative Yoga: Lengthening & Stretching - Class 3

In class 3 of our restorative yoga series, instructor Rita Murjani leads you through 38 minutes of beginner-friendly poses focused on lengthening and stretching the side body - incorporating Downward Dog, Boat Pose, Undulating Cobra and more.

Rita Murjani teaches at SkyTing Yoga and Equinox in NYC and is the Head of Mindfulness + Strategy at Aduri, a mindful living brand.

Inspired by Katonah Yoga® and her Indian heritage, she left her work in investment banking to become a leader in the yoga and mental wellbeing space.

*The Sanskrit translations featured in this video have been verified by Priya Patel from Brown University, however usage of these terms can vary across the global yoga community.