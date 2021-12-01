FedEx driver sparks debate after sharing video of his Black Friday deliveries

A delivery driver is sparking a debate on TikTok after showing the size of his post-Black Friday workload.The clip, shared by an alleged FedEx employee with the username @rogerruiz24, has thousands of TikTokers discussing how and when delivery workers should complain about their jobs.“This is what a FedEx truck looks like after Thanksgiving,” @rogerruiz24 captioned his video.

“Please shop in person”.The number of boxes in @rogerruiz24’s drew plenty of attention in the comments section.Some users were frustrated that the driver was complaining about his workload.“It’s your job,” one user wrote.However, many commenters came to @rogerruiz24’s defense.“People are mad in the comments because someone expresses a little bit of stress?” one user wrote.

“It’s a hell of a lot of work, and it’s tiresome”.The outpouring of support sparked several responses from @rogerruiz24, during which he thanked the viewers who let him vent in peace