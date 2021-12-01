Ilhan Omar Urges House Republicans to Address 'Anti-Muslim Hatred'

Ilhan Omar Urges , House Republicans to Address , 'Anti-Muslim Hatred'.

'The Guardian' reports that Representative Ilhan Omar is calling on House Republicans to address the issue of "anti-Muslim hatred" in their ranks.

Omar, the democrat representative from Minnesota, is one of a few Muslim members of Congress.

Omar has often been the subject of attacks from conservative pundits, as well as Republican members of Congress.

Lauren Boebert, the first-term representative from Colorado, recently posted a video in which she referred to Omar as a member of the "jihad squad.".

...it is not just an attack on me but on millions of American Muslims across the country.

, Ilhan Omar, representative Minnesota, via 'The Guardian'.

...it is not just an attack on me but on millions of American Muslims across the country.

Omar says since joining Congress, she has recieved hundreds of unsolicited phone calls, many of them laden with profane and insensitive vocubalary.

The representative recently played one of these messages, a voicemail, for her peers in Congress.

In the voicemail, a man says: "You will not be living much longer...".

Omar says she received the message shortly after Boebert had posted a video denouncing the Muslim representative.

We cannot pretend this hate speech from leading politicians doesn’t have real consequences, Ilhan Omar, representative Minnesota, via "The Guardian" .

