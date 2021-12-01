US Officials Say Don’t Wait, Get a Booster Shot

US Officials Say Don't Wait, Get a Booster Shot.

As concerns about the omicron variant and surging cases of hospitalization due to COVID-19 arise in the U.S., officials say don't wait, get your booster shot.

Do not wait.

Go get your booster if it's time for you to do so.

, President Joe Biden, via ABC News.

The World Health Organization has assessed the overall level of global risk related to the omicron variant to be "very high.".

Vaccine makers are reportedly attempting to calculate the efficacy of current COVID-19 shots against the omicron strain.

If necessary, vaccines will be altered to better address mutated strains of COVID-19.

A lack of data has many Americans pondering whether they should hold out for readjusted vaccines.

Health experts say not to wait.

I would strongly suggest you get boosted now, and not wait for the next iteration of it, which we might not even need.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, via ABC News.

Experts say that the omicron variant is likely already making its way through the United States.

We'll find out reasonably soon whether higher levels of antibody against the original vaccine that we've used, whether or not that can spill over in protection against this.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, via ABC News.

