Private-Sector Job Growth Continues in November

As the United States labor market navigates a troubling shortage of workers, Fox Business reports jobs in the private sector experienced gains in November.

Businesses reportedly added 534,000 jobs in the month, a decrease from October when 570,000 jobs were added.

One of the pandemic's most negatively-affected industries, leisure and hospitality, added 136,000 jobs.

Skilled trades like transportation and utilities experienced increases of 78,000 jobs, respectively.

Production sectors of the United States economy have ramped up hiring as well.

Construction contributed 52,000 new jobs.

Manufacturing added 50,000 new employees to its workforce.

The labor market recovery continued to power through its challenges last month.

, Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, via Fox Business.

News of the omicron variant has dampened previously-optimistic outlooks.

Experts say we need more data.

It’s too early to tell if the Omicron variant could potentially slow the jobs recovery in coming months.

, Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, via Fox Business.

