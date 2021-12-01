Food TikToker answers in food how many calories he eats in a day

TikTok foodie account The Feast Kings explains how many calories he eats during the day through this mouthwatering meal montage.TikTok user The Feast Kings (@feastkings) is a food blogger with a following of almost 350,000 users for his culinary adventures.Recently, he posted a video answering how many calories he consumes on an average day, and viewers were astonished.In the clip, the self-proclaimed king said he averages 5,000 calories daily by featuring a montage of all the meals he ate that day.The first shot shows him slicing into a delicious molten chocolate soufflé as melted chocolate oozes out.The next meal features a generous amount of parmesan cheese over a plate of mouthwatering, creamy gnocchi alla vodka.In keeping with Italian cuisine, he then devours a plate of juicy meatballs with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.For the final meal, the clip cuts to a shot of a decadent baked Alaska as it’s being flambéed.Viewers were amazed by The Feast Kings’ daily total calorie intake and took to the comments to count and compare calories.“Prob got a hella fast metabolism,” observed one user.Everyone’s daily caloric intake is different.Ultimately, it’s important to find a healthy balance that works for you regarding food and diet