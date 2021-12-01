What does 'bing bong' mean?

TikTokers can't stop saying "bing bong" thanks to one excited Knicks fan. For the longest time being a New York Knicks fan was tough. The NBA team was known for its greatness in the '90s but has struggled to recreate its past successes since. The Knicks didn't make the playoffs for eight years until the 2020-21 season. Luckily, the team appeared to turn a new leaf when it scored a win against the Boston Celtics in Madison Square Garden at the start of the season. Longtime fans are super hyped about the recent victories and the phrase, "bing bong" has become a new call to action for them. After the Knicks beat the Celtics on Oct.

20, fans took to the streets to celebrate.Trent Simonian and Jack Byrne, hosts of the Twitter talk show, Sidetalk, interviewed some of the fans.A man named Jordie Bloom shared his excitement and the rest is history."Bing bong!" he shouted, tugging on his Knicks t-shirt."The phrase is derived from the subway doors closing: 'Stand clear of the closing doors please; bing bong,'" Bloom explained to ESPN.He even referenced New York rapper NEMS' song "Bing Bong" as inspiration