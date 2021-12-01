CDC Directs Airlines to Hand Over Passenger Information Amid Omicron Concerns

'Newsweek' reports that all airlines operating in the United States have been directed to share passenger information with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reportedly requested information about anyone who recently traveled to eight African countries that fall under the travel ban issued by the Biden administration last week.

The directive comes shortly after the World Health Organization identified the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

'Newsweek' reports that South African health officials alerted the WHO on November 24 of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

On November 26, Biden announced a travel ban on anyone coming from:, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Lesotho, Eswatini and Botswana.

The travel ban went into effect the morning of November 29.

According to 'Newsweek,' the information requested by the CDC included names, addresses and other information.

The directive applied to any flight containing at least one passenger who visited any of the eight countries covered by the travel ban within two weeks of boarding.

'Newsweek' reports that on November 28, the CDC expanded its enhanced biosurveillance program of the Omicron variant to four U.S. airports.

The program was implemented in September at JFK International, Newark Liberty International and San Francisco International Airports.