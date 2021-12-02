Don't call people out -- call them in | Loretta J. Ross

We live in a call-out culture, says activist and scholar Loretta J.

Ross.

You're probably familiar with it: the public shaming and blaming, on social media and in real life, of people who may have done wrong and are being held accountable.

In this bold, actionable talk, Ross gives us a toolkit for starting productive conversations instead of fights -- what she calls a "call-in culture" -- and shares strategies that help challenge wrongdoing while still creating space for growth, forgiveness and maybe even an unexpected friend.

"Fighting hate should be fun," Ross says.

"It's being a hater that sucks."