CSI Vegas S01E10 Signed, Sealed, Delivered

CSI: Vegas 1x10 "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" Season 1 Episode 10 Promo (Season Finale) - When David Hodges goes missing, the entire CSI team searches for any piece of evidence that can help locate him, clear his name and save the reputation of the entire crime lab, on the season finale of the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, December 8th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.