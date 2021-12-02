Kangana Ranaut CROWNS Herself 'The Most Powerful In This Country', Makes Fun Of Supreme Court

Calling herself 'most powerful woman', actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories to take a dig at the supreme court.
Have a look at the video to know what the matter is all about.
Calling herself 'most powerful woman', actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories to take a dig at the supreme court.
Have a look at the video to know what the matter is all about.
Kangana Ranaut has called herself the ‘most powerful woman’ in India in reaction to the plea that was filed in the Supreme..