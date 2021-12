The all-new Skoda KAROQ - Digital presentation

On 30 November, ŠKODA AUTO hosted a presentation introducing the technically and visually upgraded ŠKODA KAROQ.

The 2017 launch of the KODIAQ’s “younger brother” represented a crucial step in the ŠKODA SUV campaign.

To date, the Czech car manufacturer has produced over half a million units of the KAROQ.

The model even rose to become the brand’s best-selling SUV and the second most popular ŠKODA overall in 2020 and the first half of 2021.