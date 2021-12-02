The new Volkswagen Taigo Style Infotainment System

The stage is set for a new body shape from the Volkswagen brand: With the new compact crossover Taigo, Volkswagen is launching an SUV coupé on the European market for the first time.

The front-wheel drive Taigo is a real crowd-pleaser with its trendy crossover body style, raised seating positions, pioneering connectivity and unrestricted suitability for everyday use.

The rear of the five-seater car slopes backwards in the style of a coupé, without restricting headroom in the back seat.

This sees Volkswagen expand the portfolio of the compact Polo (hatchback) and T-Cross (SUV) models built on the MQB platform with a third chassis variant, which has previously been primarily reserved for high-end models.

Numerous latest-generation assistance systems guarantee optimum comfort and a high level of safety for all passengers.