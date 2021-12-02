Uber rides on Whatsapp: New way to book rides in India soon | Oneindia News
Ride hailing app Uber announced on Thursday that it will launch its services on messaging platform Whatsapp soon in India.

The integration with Whatsapp, Uber said, will be a global first.

