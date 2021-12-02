Uber rides on Whatsapp: New way to book rides in India soon | Oneindia News

Ride hailing app Uber announced on Thursday that it will launch its services on messaging platform Whatsapp soon in India.
The integration with Whatsapp, Uber said, will be a global first.
#Uber #Whatsapp #UberOnWhatsapp
Ride hailing app Uber announced on Thursday that it will launch its services on messaging platform Whatsapp soon in India.
The integration with Whatsapp, Uber said, will be a global first.
#Uber #Whatsapp #UberOnWhatsapp
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Google's latest update to its Messages app narrows the gap between Android and iOS users a bit more. Apple's..