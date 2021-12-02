Omicron confirmed in India: 2 cases detected in Karnataka | Latest | Oneindia News

India has reported 2 confirmed cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Karanataka, the health ministry updated Thursday.
The patients, both men, have displayed mild symptoms so far.
