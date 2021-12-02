Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Says Donald Won’t Run in 2024 Because He’s Afraid to Lose

John Kelly says he might continue talking the talk, but it’s unlikely he’ll walk the walk.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
John Kelly says he might continue talking the talk, but it’s unlikely he’ll walk the walk.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Watch VideoStacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat and leading voting rights activist, said Wednesday that she will launch another..
Former President Donald Trump is insisting that was NOT infected with Covid-19 when he participated in the first Presidential..