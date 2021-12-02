Happy Birthday, Britney Spears!

Britney Jean Spears turns 40 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

Before signing her solo record deal, she was in talks to be in the girl group, Innosense.

2.

She used to own a restaurant called Nyla.

3.

Spears made her singing debut at just 5 years old when she sang at her kindergarten graduation.

4.

She was initially rejected from 'Mickey Mouse Club' because she was too young.

5.

Spears was the best-selling female artist of the 2000s.

