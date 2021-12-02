Labour Christmas parties to go ahead

As reports of Christmas party cancellations mount due to Covid concerns, Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour are not planning to cancel their celebrations but will "look at them event by event".

He added the public needs "clarity" from the government on coronavirus guidelines this Christmas and said he would "like to see the government actually obeying the rules this year which they didn't do last year".

Report by Lewisl.

