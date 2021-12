Kerala models killed in car crash were allegedly chased by drug addict, says police| Oneindia News

Police in Kerala said that a drug addict identified as Saiju Thankachen is the "principal offender" in the case filed over the car crash in Kerala on October 31 that killed two models.

