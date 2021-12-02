Thursday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: SGHT, MPLN

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Sight Sciences' Director, Staffan Encrantz, made a $10.97M buy of SGHT, purchasing 525,000 shares at a cost of $20.89 a piece.

Sight Sciences is trading up about 7.7% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Encrantz made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $12.65M shares at a cost of $24.00 each.

And on Monday, EVP & Chief Financial Officer James M.

Head purchased $1.30M worth of MultiPlan, purchasing 300,000 shares at a cost of $4.34 each.

MultiPlan is trading up about 6.8% on the day Thursday.

Investors are able to pick up MPLN at a price even lower than Head did, with shares changing hands as low as $4.09 at last check today which is 5.8% under Head's purchase price.