MLB Comes to First Work Stoppage Since 1994–95 Strike

On Dec.

1 at 11:59 p.m.

ET, the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the players' union and MLB expired.

As a result, the first official work stoppage was instituted since 1994-95.

Until a new CBA is established, players cannot use team facilities, and free agents can't sign new contracts.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred issued a letter to fans.

Despite the league's best efforts to make a deal with the Players Association, we were unable to extend our 26 year-long history of labor peace and come to an agreement with the MLBPA before the current CBA expired.

, Rob Manfred, MLB commissioner, via letter to fans.

The MLB Players Association also released a statement.

This shutdown is a dramatic measure, regardless of the timing.

It is not required by law or for any other reason.

, MLB Players Association, via statement.

It was the owners' choice, plain and simple, specifically calculated to pressure Players into relinquishing rights and benefits, and abandoning good faith bargaining proposals that will benefit not just Players, but the game and industry as a whole, MLB Players Association, via statement.

Opening Day, which is scheduled for March 31, may be affected if a new CBA isn't put in place.

CNN reports that the 1994 work stoppage led to the cancellation of the World Series that year