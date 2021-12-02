Alec Baldwin Says He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin Says , He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’, in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting.

CBS reports that actor Alec Baldwin says he never pulled the trigger on a prop firearm that discharged on the Sante Fe set of the film 'Rust.'

The incident on October 21 killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

In an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin said, , "The trigger wasn't pulled.

I didn't pull the trigger.".

I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger, never, Alec Baldwin, via ABC.

CBS reports that several lawsuits have been filed in the weeks since the shooting, and the investigation is still ongoing.

I think there was some complacency on this set, and I think there are some safety issues that need to be addressed by the industry and possibly by the state of New Mexico, but I'll leave that up to the industry and the state as to what those need to be, Adan Mendoza, Santa Fe County Sheriff, via CBS.

In one of the first public statements Baldwin has made since the shooting, the actor broke down while describing the late Hutchins.

He said the incident was the worst thing that has ever happened to him.

I mean even now I find it hard to believe that.

It doesn't seem real to me, Alec Baldwin, via ABC