Daily Dividend Report: TD,HES,GD,PHM,PWR

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on December 30, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending January 31, 2022, payable on and after January 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2022.

The board of directors of General Dynamics today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share on the company's common stock, payable February 4, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 14, 2022.

PulteGroup announced today that its Board of Directors voted to approve a 7% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.15 per common share.

The increase will be effective with the Company's next scheduled dividend, which is payable January 4, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.

Quanta Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.07 per share, or a rate of $0.28 per share on an annualized basis, which represents an approximately 17% increase from Quanta's last quarterly cash dividend paid in October 2021.

The dividend is payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of January 4, 2022.